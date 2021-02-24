Sen. Dick Durbin believes Garland vote will be bipartisan

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Merrick Garland vows to focus on the riot at the U.S. Capitol if he is confirmed as Attorney General. Garland held senior positions at the Department of Justice decades ago. He was a supervisor in the prosecution of the Oklahoma City bombing.

“I’ve got a positive feeling when Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, announced he would vote for him. That’s a signal to me that we’re going to get a good strong bipartisan vote and we need it,” said Durbin.

More than 150 former justice department officials have written to Congress supporting Garland’s nomination.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)