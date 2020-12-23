Sen. Rand Paul releases his 2020 report on government waste

(WEHT) – Senator Rand Paul released his 2020 “Festivus” Report on government waste.
In the report, he says the government has wasted more than $54 billion.
Here’s his list of the top 10 most wasteful items:
- Despite spending 15 years and billions of dollars, American counternarcotics efforts in Afghanistan are ineffective (Foreign Aid)
- The Fish and Wildlife Service is subsidizing yachting (Environment, Energy, Science)
- NIH paid to find out if hot tubbing can lower stress (Health Care)
- Using CARES Act funds, the FAA renovated a taxiway at the airport on Nantucket Island most often used by private jets (Miscellaneous)
- NIH paid researchers to interview San Franciscans about how they use edible cannabis (Health Care)
- FEMA paid for test tubes for COVID tests but received contaminated mini soda bottles (Miscellaneous)
- NIH paid researchers to develop methods to stop grown adults from binge-watching television (Health Care)
- DOD lost more than 100 drones over Afghanistan (Military)
- USAID is open to creating a venture capital fund in Bosnia & Herzegovina for bad investments (Foreign Aid)
- NSF ran lizards on a treadmill (Environment, Energy, Science)
To view the full report, click here.
