Sen. Rand Paul releases his 2020 report on government waste

(WEHT) – Senator Rand Paul released his 2020 “Festivus” Report on government waste.

In the report, he says the government has wasted more than $54 billion.

Here’s his list of the top 10 most wasteful items:

Despite spending 15 years and billions of dollars, American counternarcotics efforts in Afghanistan are ineffective (Foreign Aid)

The Fish and Wildlife Service is subsidizing yachting (Environment, Energy, Science)

NIH paid to find out if hot tubbing can lower stress (Health Care)

Using CARES Act funds, the FAA renovated a taxiway at the airport on Nantucket Island most often used by private jets (Miscellaneous)

NIH paid researchers to interview San Franciscans about how they use edible cannabis (Health Care)

FEMA paid for test tubes for COVID tests but received contaminated mini soda bottles (Miscellaneous)

NIH paid researchers to develop methods to stop grown adults from binge-watching television (Health Care)

DOD lost more than 100 drones over Afghanistan (Military)

USAID is open to creating a venture capital fund in Bosnia & Herzegovina for bad investments (Foreign Aid)

NSF ran lizards on a treadmill (Environment, Energy, Science)

To view the full report, click here.

(This story was originally published on December 22, 2020)