Senate passes Young amendment to prevent stimulus checks for undocumented immigrants

WASHINGTON D.C. (WEHT) – An amendment co-authored by Indiana Sen. Todd Young would prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving stimulus checks. The Senate passed the amendment Thursday on a bipartisan 58 to 42 vote.

Sen. Young, along with Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, introduced the amendment to prevent undocumented immigrants from receiving stimulus checks before U.S. citizens.

“This amendment would simply make certain that Democrats do not loosen the existing eligibility requirements moving forward if there is a new round of EIPs,” said Young.

Young was among ten Republican senators who met with President Joe Biden earlier this week to discuss a nearly $2 trillion dollar COVID relief bill.

(This story was originally published on February 4, 2021)