HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Senator Mike Braun will be in Evansville today to welcome home Hoosier National Guardsmen after their 9 month deployment in Iraq. While in Evansville Braun will also be touring the Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging (SWIRCA).

SWIRCA serves Gibson, Posey, Perry, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick counties. The primary mission of SWIRCA is to develop a comprehensive array of services which will prevent inappropriate institutionalization and encourage self-sufficiency among adults 60 and over as well as disabled youths and adults.

Earlier this year, Braun became the top Republican on the Senate Aging Committee and has been taking on a number of issues that affect older Americans. He will be meeting with the SWIRCA team to talk about their work for Vanderburgh County seniors and will tour the facility to see where their ‘meals on wheels’ lunches are made daily.

Braun will also be a guest speaker at Vincennes University’s Adult Education Graduation ceremony at Crossroads Cristian Church in Newburgh.