KENTUCKY (WEHT) – U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell announced Wednesday that the Federal Government will pay $17M towards the rebuilding of the “Paducah and Louisville railroad bridge” near the Ohio – Muhlenberg County line. Money from the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill will pay for about half the cost of replacing the bridge.

McConnell says there’s more to come, “What it means for Kentucky is about $6 billion over the next five years to deal with out major infrastructure problems – and this bridge is a tangible example of getting things fixed that need fixing.”

Fixing the railroad picks up half of the bridges repair’s total cost.