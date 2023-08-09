HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- United State Senator Todd Young (R- Ind.) will be attending an event hosted by the Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce and later participate in a fireside chat at Vincennes University on August 9.

At the Bloomington Chamber’s Federal focus lunch, Senator Young will discuss issues facing Hoosiers and provide a legislative update.

In Vincennes, Senator Young will participate in a fireside chat about ag-biosciences and the Indiana workforce with Vincennes University President Chuck Johnson and AgriNovus President and CEO, Mitch Frazier.