HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- United States Senator Todd Young will continue his Housing Affordability Tour in Evansville on July 21.

Senator Young will meet with Indiana realtors and other stakeholders to discuss solutions to the housing affordability crisis. Young will also discuss the following legislative proposals:

The Neighborhood Homes Investment Act, which would revitalize distressed neighborhoods by creating a tax credit for building and renovating homes in blighted areas. The Yes In My Backyard Act (YIMBY Act), which would eliminate barriers to much-needed housing by requiring transparency in local land use, zoning, and housing decisions. And finally the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act (AHCIA), which would improve and expand the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit, providing an additional 44,500 units in Indiana alone.

Senator Young began his Housing Affordability Tour in June with stops in Columbus, Clarksville, Indianapolis, Kokomo and Merrillville.