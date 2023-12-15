HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A man convicted of double murder in Evansville is set to learn his fate today.

Last month, a Vanderburgh County Jury convicted Arthur Jones in the December 2021 deaths of Derek Johnson and Samantha Robbins. Their bodies were found in a home in the 1200 block of Lodge Avenue, after a child who was found walking alone in the road told officers that his mother had been shot.

Prosecutors are seeking life in prison without parole for Jones. His sentencing hearing is set to get underway at 8:00 a.m. today.