VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Emergency crews are working a serious crash on the Lloyd Expressway at Red Bank Road on Sunday night.

The sheriff’s office says the Lloyd Expressway is down to one lane west of Red Bank Road following a four vehicle crash.

Major Jason Ashworth says one person has a broken leg at the scene.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid this area.

(This story was originally published on March 28, 2021)