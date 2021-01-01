Setting New Year’s resolutions during a pandemic

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – In years past, New Year’s Day is when most people set intentions to tackle a lofty goal. Since 2020 took an unpredictable turn back in March, some resolutions were scratched as many people just wanted to get through the year.

Now some people said setting intentions of a lifestyle transformation over than next 365 days seems overwhelming. One Evansville resident said aside from staying healthy, one of his resolution is to leave dread and fear of the future behind in 2021.

“Just you got to stay positive and you know life is too short so live. Live life and keep on trucking,” said Heath Singleton.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)

