Several area hospitals still awaiting Johnson and Johnson vaccines

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Several area hospitals are still waiting on doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Officials at Deaconess said they have requested those doses of the one-shot vaccine from the state health department. Vanderburgh County health officials also put in a formal request for doses Monday morning, but they couldn’t provide a specific number. Deaconess says it’s still unclear when those doses will arrive or how many the state will allocate to the hospital.

“We are in the planning phases even though we don’t know when or if we are going to get the vaccine, I spent my day planning on that we are and working the logistics on how that is going to work in the hospital,” said Brian Spencer, pharmacy line manager.

Officials say over 67,000 total vaccinations have been given out across all of the Deaconess facilities.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)