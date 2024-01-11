HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As the new legislative session gets under way in the Commonwealth, a number of new bills are being proposed, including a few that have to do with the great outdoors.

The first bill to do so is Kentucky Senate bill 55, which proposes that land owners and anyone authorized would be allowed to take fish out of ponds and lakes on their property without a fishing license.

Another proposed bill is Kentucky Senate bill 59, which would remove any fines and penalties for hunting, including both Cooper’s and Red Tailed Hawks. Finally, there is the proposed Kentucky Senate Bill 60 regarding hunter education. The bill would remove any hunter education requirement in order to receive a hunting or fishing license.

All three of those bills have been referred to the Senate Committee for Natural Resources and Energy.