TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Several events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. are happening across the Tri-State on Monday.

The University of Southern Indiana (USI) is hosting a presentation by Emmy-nominated Documentary Filmmaker Keith Beauchamp honoring the memory and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The presentation is part of USI’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Celebration. The event begins at 11 a.m. on January 16 in Carter Hall, located in University Center East. Doors for the event open at 10:15 a.m. and are open to the public.

Also in Evansville, the University of Evansville will host a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day service on Monday. This year’s theme is “Daring To Dream: The Radical Imagination of a Liberated Other America” and there will be several activities held throughout the day. The public is invited to participate in the service, along with the campus community.

In Owensboro, Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) is honoring Dr. King’s legacy of service to others with an MLK day service. Students, staff, and faculty will volunteer in numerous local agencies following the community MLK March and program. KWC volunteers will be serving at the following organizations:

St. Benedict’s Men’s Homeless Shelter

Dream Riders of Kentucky, Crossroads Food Pantry

Sleep in Heavenly Place

Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens

Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center

Volunteers will also gather on campus to make blankets for local shelters and write notes for military personnel.

The City/County Human Rights Commission in Henderson is hosting a program in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The “Our Youth of Today and Leaders of Tomorrow” program features keynote speaker Dr. Kevin W. Cosby, D. Min. Senior Pastor of St. Stephen Baptist Church and President of Simmons College of Kentucky. Music at the event is provided by the HCHS School of Fine Arts Choir and the First Missionary Baptist Church Sanctuary Choir. The program begins at 12 p.m. at Henderson First United Methodist Church on 3rd Street.