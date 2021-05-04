Severe flooding reported across Western Kentucky

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT)- Dispatch confirms severe flooding is many parts of Muhlenberg County.

Dispatch tells Eyewitness News a tree fell at Gregory Recycling in Drakesboro.

Dispatch says they have receive reports of flood waters in south of that location.

According to the National Weather Service, several mobile homes are being evacuated in Graham, Kentucky.

Muhlenberg County Schools are closing due to the weather.

The Greenville Fire department have shared on their Facebook page several photos of some of the flooding happening there.

Image from the Greenville Fire Department’s Facebook Page.

Hopkins County Schools have closed due to the severe weather.

Eyewitness News has received images of flooding from White Plains, Kentucky.

Donna and Greg Greene’s Facebook Page

We will keep you updated and an eye on the weather ahead.

(This story was originally published May 4, 2021)