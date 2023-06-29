GRANDVIEW, In. (WEHT) – The worst the storms came this morning for much of the Tri-State.

“If you look around, there’s all kinds. My cousins, everybody’s trees fell down. Apparently it was just a big wide storm, I don’t know what it was, but there’s a lot of damage around the town,” says Jaylen Taylor, who had a tree fall on his Grandview home.

Very few in the region were left unscathed, with damage being reported in dozens of counties. For people living in affected areas such as Grandview, the unexpected weather took them by surprise.

“I heard a big boom, lightning struck the tree, split it in half, and took it apart, a tree hit the house a little bit, but it didn’t damage anything,” says Taylor.

As Eyewitness News drove around Grandview, some of the scenes were remarkable. Downed power lines, blocked roads, and even a trampoline of unknown origins appearing in someone’s yard. In this small community, neighbors say they will rally together to get their community cleaned up in the aftermath.

“I just feel like, you’re not bigger than yourself, or rather, your community is bigger than your person. So I just feel like we should go around and help others than need to be helped,” says Taylor.

The total impact throughout the region is still unknown, as reports of damage from all over Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky continue to come in. While the property damage is severe, there have thankfully been no reports of deaths or severe injuries from the storms.