EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A strong area of low pressure, which could be the strongest low on record to track over the Tri-state, and a front are brining a chance of severe weather later this morning and early afternoon. At this time, the hail threat is minimal. There is a slightly higher threat for damaging winds & a couple tornadoes.

Before the storms arrive, another threat is the amount of rain. Flash flooding is possible during the morning commute as much of the Tri-state could see 2-4 inches of rain, with some areas possibly receiving closer to 5 inches.

A third threat is the amount of wind before and after the storms. A wind advisory is in effect until later this evening, with wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour. Depending on the how the storms develop in the atmosphere, they could tap into even stronger winds in the atmosphere, bringing them down to the surface causing the damaging wind threat.

Below is the latest severe weather threat across the Tri-state: