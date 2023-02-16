EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Another round of possible severe storms will be moving through the Tri-state Thursday morning and afternoon. The higher risk for severe storms will come later in the morning and early afternoon as a cold front approaches from the west.

With this system, all severe risks are possible , which includes damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. While flooding isn’t criteria for a severe storm, with the heavy rain today, some flash flooding could occur. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office even says please be patient as their emergency vehicles may need to take detours to get to your location if there is an emergency.

Below is the latest severe risk from the Storm Prediction Center. A level 1, 2 and 3 of 5 are in effect across the Tri-state.