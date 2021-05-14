Fatal Crash involving children on I-64 in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Law enforcement officials are on the scene of a deadly crash on I-64.

Posey County Dispatch says this happened near the Illinois border.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says one adult died in the crash and that five children were injured.

Ringle says two children will be flown by a medical helicopter to an Evansville hospital. Three children are being transported by ambulance.

One eastbound lane is now open to traffic.

We are working to get more information and will keep you update.