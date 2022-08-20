ALLENDALE, Ill. (WEHT)- Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan says one person is dead and another person remains hospitalized Saturday following a home explosion just north of Allendale Friday evening.

Sheriff Morgan says Kevin Murphy, 66, died following the home explosion that rocked the rural community just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. Murphy’s wife, Sue, remains in the hospital- her condition is still unknown.

Crews found the home engulfed in flames from the explosion. Sheriff Morgan also says neighbors helped rescue the two victims from the home. The home is considered a total loss and smoke could be seen and smelled for hours after the explosion. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was on scene collecting evidence but no official cause has been identified.