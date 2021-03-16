Shooting victim appears in court for robbery charge

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – A Princeton teenager, who police say was shot twice last week, was in court Tuesday accused of robbing the person who shot him. Isaiah Jones, 18, is being held without bond and is due back in court in April.

Princeton police arrested Jones last Friday. That was two days after police say he got into a fight with Malachi Billings, 18, who claims Jones robbed him. Court documents said Billings went looking for Jones, then finding him at a home on Spruce Street. Documents said both teens had guns, and Billings shot Jones once and then a second time as he was driving away. Billings then called 911 to report being robbed.

“We got into a fight, we got into a fight and someone took my wallet,” Billings said.

“A fight where at?” the 911 dispatcher asked.

“On the east side but driving back to the south side,” Billings responded.

Billings is charged with attempted murder and being held on a $250,000 bond.

(This story was originally published on March 16, 2021)