HENDERSON, KY. (WEHT)- The ShrinersFest festival will begin on Friday June 23 and continue through June 24 along Riverside Drive in Evansville. The Hadi Shriners will also be hosting their annual Hadi Half-Pot drawing this weekend as part of their ShrinersFest celebrations.

The Hadi Half-Pot will have a winner drawn on June 24, at 8 P.M. on the main stage at ShrinersFest and can be purchased until 5 P.M. on June 24. There are various ticket purchasing options: $5 per ticket, 3 tickets for $10, 20 tickets for $20, 50 tickets for $40 and 150 tickets for $100.

Both days of ShrinersFest will feature plenty of food and drink options as well as many activities for the whole family including inflatables, a beer garden, a cruise-in and live entertainment. The full ShrinersFest schedule is below:

Friday June 23, 2023

Opening Ceremony 10:30 A.M.

Food trucks available 10 A.M. – 10 P.M.

Inflatables available 10 A.M. – 10 P.M.

Wartime Museum on-site 10 A.M. – 10 P.M.

Dock Dogs 10 A.M. – 6 P.M.

Beer Garden 1 P.M. – 11 P.M.

Cruise-In 5 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Kenna Elpers (New album) 5 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Joe Greulich and Haywire 8 P.M. – 11 P.M.

Saturday June 24, 2023

Operation Evansville YMCA 5k 7 A.M.

Car Show 9 A.M. – 1 P.M.

Dock Dogs 10 A.M. – 6 P.M.

Food trucks available 10 A.M.- 10 P.M.

Inflatables available 10 A.M. – 10 P.M.

Wartime Museum on-site 10 A.M. – 10 P.M.

USS LST 325 on-site 10 A.M. – 10 P.M.

D-Day Reenactment 1 P.M. – 2:30 P.M.

Cornhole Tournament 3 P.M.- END

Dakota Hayden 5 P.M. – 8 P.M.

Hadi Half-Pot Drawing 8 P.M.

That’s What She Said 8 P.M. – 12 A.M.

Visit shrinersfest.org for more information. The Hadi Half-Pot value is $152, 570 at the time this article was written.