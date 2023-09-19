HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The individual who died at Silgan Closures has been identified as 59 year old Christopher L. Payton of Vanderburgh County, according to the Vanderburgh County Coroner. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to document the victim’s injuries.

Evansville Police and Fire Departments along with the Vanderburgh County Coroners office responded to Silgan Closures where they discovered Payton who had suffered injuries while working on a machine at the plant.

The Indiana Occupation Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident and will be investigating along with the responding agencies.