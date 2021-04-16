Silver Alert issued for missing Evansville woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)— Evansville Police have declared a Silver Alert for a missing woman.

EPD is investigating the disappearance of Bonabeth Nishimura. She is a white female who is 68 years old, 5’6”, 115 pounds, with brown hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a navy coat, black corduroy pants and brown shoes. She is driving a dark blue 2017 Toyota Corolla with an Indiana plate of 465AJJ.

Bonabeth is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bonabeth Nishimura, contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or 911.

(This story was originally published April 16, 2021)