Sister Jean bobblehead makes return for 2021 NCAA Tournament

(WEHT) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is taking orders for a Sister Jean figurine. Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, 101, rose to national celebrity status as the unofficial mascot of the Loyola Chicago Ramblers. The university’s men’s basketball team made a surprisingly deep tournament run back in 2018. Now they’re back and so is Sister Jean, who will make the trip to cheer on her boys. The museum made a bobblehead back in 2018. That was the best-selling bobblehead ever…before being surpassed in April 2020 by a bobblehead of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

(This story was originally published on March 17, 2021)