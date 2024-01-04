HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with Townsquare Media to host a Skate for St. Jude event at the Edge Ice Center on Thursday, January 4.

The event will act as a double kick-start to WBKR’s annual St. Jude fundraising campaign and the Edge Ice Center’s bi-weekly Thursday evening skating sessions, which will take place through March.

Session times are from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and admission and skate rentals are $7 per person, and $2 for non-skating parents or guardians. $4 from every admission will go to St. Jude and tickets can be purchased in advance at owensboroparks.org.

“The Thursday night sessions are a wonderful opportunity for families to spend quality time together at the ‘Coolest Place in Town’ while also supporting a great cause.” said Kerry Bodenheimer.

The Country Station, 92.5 WBKR has been a St. Jude Country Cares station for nearly 20 years.