KENTUCKY (WEHT) - The National Governors Association (NGA) announced Wednesday that Gov. Andy Beshear will lead a bipartisan task force to guide states in their economic recovery and revitalization efforts amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to be asked by the NGA to work on this crucially important issue,” Beshear said in a news release. “This global health crisis has upended economies the world over, and there isn’t a state or territory in the United States that has been spared from its devastating impacts."