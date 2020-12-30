‘Smallville’ actor Rosenbaum explains COVID’s effect on entertainment industry

NEWBRUGH, Ind. (WEHT) – One industry hit hard by the pandemic is the entertainment industry. From movies and music to live concerts, the entertainment business is making a long journey back into the spotlight.

Michael Rosenbaum is a product of Indiana. Newburgh to be exact. One of his most notable roles being that of Lex Luther on the CW’s Smallville. And while his career is nowhere close to an ending, he said he is rolling with the changes that 2020 has brought forth.

“It was really hard for actors to work and for months and months no one worked. And then, when they started to work…there’s plexiglass between your chair and the other actor. And COVID tests,” Rosenbaum said.

Rosenbaum said he’s decided to take a break from acting until the pandemic lets up, he’s found passion and success in producing his podcast “Inside Of You.” The podcast is landing him interviews from classic actors like Henry Winkler to “Arrow’s” Stephen Amell. Amell even opened up about mental health as well as how he contracted COVID on a Hollywood set.

“So he got COVID on set so they had to shut down production,” Rosenbaum said. “So it’s a very sort of delicate world right now that we’re living in. In any industry, there’s just protocols.

And some Hollywood actors aren’t waiting on the industry to make a comeback. He said they’re looking to start new lives outside of Los Angeles.

“My friend Tom. He moved out of town. Tom Welling. My buddy. He was on Smallville with me. He moved out because he just said ‘Y’know I just want to get away from this and moved out. Got some land and just hanging out with his son and his wife.”

Rosenbaum said he’s there to stay at least for now, and has certainly kept busy. He used his downtime to write an entire album.

“The show must go on. And I think that’s for everybody, whether you’re in the industry or not. The show must go on. We’ve got to get through it. We’ve got to get back to work, eventually. People need to make money. We need entertainment,” he said.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 29, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS