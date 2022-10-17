VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. – Several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties have reported seeing smoke and debris from the active fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue.

Eyewitness News has received photos showing smoke from the blaze that can be seen from a home on South Alvord Blvd. in Evansville. The viewer says they have also seen several pieces of debris from the fire falling into the neighborhood and can smell smoke in the air.

Photo courtesy: Nicole Pollard-Stephens

Photo Courtesy: Nicole Pollard-Stephens

It has also been reported that smoke can be seen from Posey County. Eyewitness News received another view of the cloud of smoke coming from Hwy 66 near Diamond Avenue and University Parkway.

Photo courtesy: Warren Korff

Much closer to the blaze, Eyewitness News received photos of the fire taken from the Lloyd Expressway before its closure this morning.

Photos courtesy: Randy Parker

Photos courtesy: Randy Parker

Photos courtesy: Randy Parker

Eyewitness News will update this post as more information becomes available.