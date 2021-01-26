Social media posts urge caution near Owensboro tent city

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A reported tent city in the Owensboro area is getting attention on social media. Recent posts have reminded people to be cautious near the group of tents which is in a wooded area just outside English Park.

Harry Pedigo of St. Benedict’s Shelter said the landowners asked people who were staying there to leave and they helped them find other places to live. Owensboro police say they are aware of the tents and have been called to the area for different things in the past.

(This story was originally published on January 26, 2021)