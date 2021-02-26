Some Tri-State residents experiencing COVID-19 vaccine side effects

INDIANA (WEHT) – Side effects from COVID-19 vaccines are taking a bigger toll on some people than others. Shawn Skelton got her first COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of January and said she experienced some unusual symptoms. Although her side effects started out mild.

“Just mild flu that’s all I had the next day. It just hit me like a ton of bricks,” Skelton explained the following day she started having convulsions. “I shouldn’t have gotten the injection because I am anaphylactic to the flu vaccine.”

Skelton said since she’s allergic to flu shots, she had a bad reaction to her COVID-19 shot which resulted in tremors.

“It started in your gut and the inflammation just worked it’s way up,” Skelton said. It’s been nearly two months since the onset of Skelton’s symptoms, but Skelton said she’s found some relief through chiropractic care with regenitive medicine. She’s hoping people with flu shot sensitivities consult their doctor before getting a COVID-19 shot.

While some people have experienced side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine, others tell Eyewitness News they have not been affected at all.

“I got my second vaccine and had absolutely no issue. My arm didn’t even get sore,” explained Dr. William Marcrum, the health officer for the Perry County Health Department. “Some folks have been sick for a day or two which is not uncommon whenever you are getting your vaccine because your immune system is kicking in.”

Dr. William Marcrum said most people tend to develop more side effects after receiving their second dose.

“That’s not to say we haven’t had some who have had some issues with the first vaccine,” Dr. Marcrum said the most common side effects have been body aches and even a small fever. “I’m telling people ibuprofen or Tylenol or naproxen whatever works best for you to knock out the fever and the body aches.”

When you’re symptoms get worse or don’t get better after a few days, you might have to go to the doctor.

“If your temperature is over 101.5 or you’re having significant vomiting, then you probably aught to be looked at,” Dr. Marcrum explained.

(This story was originally published on February 26, 2021)