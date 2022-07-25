OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline is working to reduce their carbon footprint by blending hydrogen fuels to power their compression system.

The company is looking to reduce methane emissions by 50 percent by the year 2025 and to be at zero emissions in general by the year 2050.

“Wanted to find a way that we could test our facilities with it,” Southern Star manager of renewable and alternative fuels Greg Blamford said. “Reduce risk to the customer and given the opportunity research of what it looks like to have hydrogen, hydrogen blended natural gas stream.”

The project known as the “H2 pilot project” began in the brainstorming phase a year ago with the project cost at $900,000 and set to begin in August.

“There’s a lot of projects that we’re doing to be net zero by 2050 and this is one of those that gets us closer to that goal,” Tyler McClure, communications specialist for Southern Star said. “It’s going to help us reduce emissions target emerging markets and develop research for the natural gas industry.”

Reducing the company’s emissions is something the company’s says they had been discussing but they also had received feedback from their customers.

“We are strongly tied into our customers,” Lambert said. “We meet with them regularly to discuss opportunities. It was in alignment with our reduction strategies and gave us an opportunity to evaluate another mechanism for reducing emissions.

This project would make Southern Star the first natural gas transmission company in the country.

“Being first is always is always a bit nerve racking,” Lambert explained. “The team has put together a strong safety plan.”

The project is only focused on the fueling of their compressor engines and is not currently blending hydrogen into natural gas that is transported to customers.