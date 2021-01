SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) Deputies in Spencer County were investigating Thursday after a man went into a home and fired a gun. They received a call about a suspicious man who had entered a home on Walnut Street in Richland.

Deputies said the homeowner got out after the man went inside. A shot was fired from a window inside the home. That person was taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

(This story was originally published on January 28, 2021)