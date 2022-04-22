HENDERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Traffic expected to begin rolling on all cylinders as the new Spottsville Bridge nears it’s completion.

In Henderson County lays the Spottsville Bridge that’s runs over the Green River Bridge. The bridge is used for work commutes and by many farmers not including everyday drivers. For many members of the community, this is something they have been waiting on. The new bridge will provide over 20 more feet of space on the bride and will have a pedestrian walkway as well.

“This rural community with a lot of agriculture and the size of modern machinery and farm equipment, the existing width is not sufficient for the traffic, semi-loads and the weight restrictions on the existing bridge,” Matt West, Kentucky Transportation engineer branch manager.

When the concrete is finish pouring, the main deck of the bridge will be completed.

“The existing bridge has had several repairs over the years and it’s, I think it’s close to 100 years old so it’s nearing the end of it’s life expectancy,” West said.

With many projects over the last two years, COVID-19 has played a role in slowing the process of construction and this project was no different.

“You had people who had to miss time with work with leave times as far as some of the materials that were longer delays on obtaining those materials then the prices,” West explained. “The increase in pries with lumber increased significantly during that time.”

The bridge is scheduled to be completed this summer.