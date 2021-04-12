St. Joe avenue to close next Monday

EVANSVILLE INDIANA (WEHT)– An ongoing project will soon close down part of St. Joe avenue near Meier road. County commissioner Jeff Hatfield said Laubscher Meadows Landfill is looking to move dirt from one side of the road to the other in a unique way.

“Instead of taking that over our county roads, which is hard on those, they want to build a bridge or a tunnel actually underneath of St. Joe,” Hatfield said.

As a result of the tunnel’s construction, the road will close down in the area. Hatfield said businesses and emergency services have been notified in advance about this ongoing project. Todd Chamberlain, district sales manager with Republic Services, said this closure will be the norm for the next two or three months.

“Without any weather delays, we’re anticipating approximately 120 days of construction time so that would be the closing period,” Chamberlain said.

Hatfield said this project’s only inconvenience to the public is the road closure. No tax payer money will be going into this project. In the end, it’ll allow a long-standing landfill service in Vanderburgh County to continue on for years to come.

“The landfill’s been in place for about thirty years- easy, this will probably add another ten to twenty years of life to our existing landfill,” Hatfield said.