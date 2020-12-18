St. Vincent health care workers get COVID-19 vaccine

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – More healthcare workers in Evansville are getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. They say it’s their chance to help put an end to the pandemic. Five St. Vincent Healthcare workers got their first shot Thursday during a practice run.

Everyone who got the shot had to sit for 15 minutes making sure they had no side effects. One person tells us she’s feeling good both physically and emotionally.

“We feel like you know when is the end going to come? With this vaccine it kind of really finally feels like we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and so that’s why it was important for me to be here tonight, but this is hopefully the beginning to the end of this and getting back to a sense of normal,” said Dr. Kailynn Kahre.

Those who got the shot Thursday made appointments to get their second one in three weeks.

More people are set to get their shots Friday.

Deaconess and Baptist Health Madisonville gave out their first shots earlier this week.

(This story was originally published on December 17, 2020)

