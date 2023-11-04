NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — It was a very memorable night in Newburgh as Crossroads Christian Church hosted its first Starry Night dance for people with special needs.

Saturday’s dance featured a low-sensory room, a craft room, karaoke and a photo backdrop with a photographer. Limo rides were also offered to attendees.

Our own Ron Rhodes announced participants on a red carpet as they entered the event.

Before the dance, ladies were able to get their hair, makeup and nails done.

“Tonight’s just about expressing love in a very tangible way to people with special needs. We’re excited to have them here,” said lead pastor Phil Heller. “We titled tonight Starry Night because we believe that all of us have been created with value and purpose. And that includes everybody here tonight, both the participants, the volunteers, the staff. Everybody here tonight is being celebrated as somebody that’s special in God’s sight.”

He said he hopes to continue events like these in the future.