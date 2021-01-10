State Rep. Darren Bailey in hospital after fainting during debate

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey will stay the night at a Springfield hospital after fainting during a House debate Sunday.

According to a statement, he will stay the night to undergo more tests and observation.

We’re told he had a minor medical issue, but has tested negative for coronavirus.

His office says he is looking forward to returning to work.

(This story was originally published on January 10, 2021)