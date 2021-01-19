State Sen. Vaneta Becker tests negative for COVID-19, vaccinated

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After about a week of quarantining at home, State Sen. Vaneta Becker (R-Evansville) has tested negative for COVID-19, a spokesperson said. Becker was quarantining after being in close contact with someone who tested positive for the disease.

Becker received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Friday at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, the spokesperson added. Becker has been a member of the Indiana State Senate since 2005 and represents District 50. She ran unopposed in the 2020 election.

(This story was originally published on January 19, 2021)