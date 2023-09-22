HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The annual Junior League of Evansville’s Women’s Conference is right around the corner, and Junior League President Elect, Stephanie Bonenberger stops by to tell us all about the event and how you can attend.

For over 95 years, the Junior League of Evansville has been dedicated to empowering women to be civic leaders through an effective interactive development program. In support of this mission, Junior League of Evansville will host the Women’s Conference and Luncheon on November 2, 2023 at the Old National Event Plaza, 9am-4pm.

This 3-tiered conference program is specifically designed to inspire and empower women at every stage of their leadership journey—from women who are just getting into the workplace, to rising managers, to tenured executives. The conference will include workshops and a vendor’s expo focused on women’s interests, career and leadership.

During the luncheon, Junior League will present the Woman of Empowerment Award as well as name the 2023 Top 20 Women in Business in the Tri-State Area. These awards will recognize innovative servant leaders in the Tri-State area who make our community a better place to live and work.

Keynote Speaker is Lynna Do, an at-large director of the Association of Junior Leagues International, Inc. She serves as a board member at Universal Human Rights Initiative and Board member at the State of California board of Occupation Therapy. Her keynote address will focus on how to be an ally to all.

For more information or to register for the Women’s Conference and or Luncheon visit www.juniorleagueofevansville.org