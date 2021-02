EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The holiday weekend is sharing the spotlight with Mardi Gras celebrations.

Stockwell Inn on Evansville’s east side is serving up Mardi Gras favorites including jambalaya, drunken chicken and Po’ boys. It will donate a portion of its proceeds to It Takes a Village. It’s also selling beads for $5 to $10, the fundraiser runs through Feb. 16th. Seating is limited for social distancing and masks are required.

(This story was originally published on January 1, 2021)