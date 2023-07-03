EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – As the cleanup effort from last week’s storms is in full swing, crews are making progress – but the process is far from complete.

“we’re doing the best job with the equipment that we have, and if people would be patient with us, go around us when we set up barricades, it would be nice of them – and Teamsters 215 is cleaning it up,” says Don Gattis, with Teamsters Local 215.

Crews from Teamsters 215 say they are working more than 16 hour days – and the calls just keep coming.

“We’ve done over 57 so far, and we are looking to do another 20 to 30 tonight,” says Gattis.

Aside from the debris and property damage, some have been without power for days. However, Centerpoint says it is working hard to restore service for all customers.

So we are in the final stages of our restoration efforts. We hope to have all customers that remain without power to have it restored this evening, ” says Erin Merris, Senior Communications Specialist at Centerpoint Energy

According to Centerpoint’s outage map at 4:30 p.m., that goal is likely achievable. But the process to get there was the organized response, tackling the problem head on from the start.

The last five days we have had six different weather events that caused extensive damage to our system, so over the course of that time period, crews have restored over 60,000 outages.

Unlike the straight line winds that tore through the area in August 2022, Mayor Winnecke says there are no plans at this time for a community debris pile at the former Roberts Stadium.