EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) — Storm damage rocked the tri-state area with Evansville being one of the hardest hit areas. Many people across Evansville are still without power with the Boeke Road corridor being one of the hardest hit areas and many were left without power.

“We peaked last night at around 30,000 customers as everybody knows the weather did not relent,” explained Natalie Hedde director of government affairs for CenterPoint Energy. “So we experienced severe weather all through the night and have only had three and half to four hours of good clear working conditions this morning that allowed us to get out and begin to restore the power.”

At 1p.m. on Tuesday, there were still around 15,000 customers without power. Hartke Pool received extensive damage as the storm ripped most of the roof off of the building.

“The pool the bathhouse was hit pretty hard,” Evansville park &recreation director Steve Schaefer said. “A lot of the roof is gone and tiles keep falling. Obviously there’s water inside so a lot of damage here and also at Wesselman Woods.”

Based on what Schaefer had surveyed at different parks around the area, the damage was seen at more than just Wesselman Woods.

“Well this is probably the worst, storm sever storm that I’ve seen,” Schaefer said. “This morning we had a large conference call with a lot of the public safety emergency officials. A lot of us haven’t seen this many intersections and down trees from thunderstorms.”

CenterPoint says it’s all hands on deck and they have crews working around the clock to restore power.

“Our number one challenge at the moment is vegetation management and down powerlines,” Hedde said. “So the winds and lightening we experienced were significant.”

CenterPoint anticipates they will be under 5,000 customers without power by Wednesday morning.