HENDERSON, Ky.(WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department (HFD) received a report of a structure fire at the intersection of 2nd and Ingram streets across from Holy Name Catholic Church. When they arrived they found fire coming from the first floor and a nearby window with one of the occupants being assisted by the Red Cross, uninjured.

HFD says the building was made up of six separate apartments and Henderson Police helped to evacuate ten people from the building. Reports indicate the majority of the fire was contained to the original apartment it started at.

Officials say Second Street was closed as HFD had to lay their water supply lines across the street for the first arriving fire engine but is open as of 7:42 a.m.

Authorities remind the public that it is illegal to drive over a fire hose. Officers thank Hardee’s restaurant for bringing food to the scene.