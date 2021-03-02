Students prepare for Prom season return

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) – One local high school announced last week that it would be having prom this year. While it will look different from proms in the past, students say they’re looking forward to returning to some normalcy. The attitude around magic moments is one of positivity even though their business took a hit, again, this year.

“First round was canceled so a lot of the girls will have their dresses from last year and will decide whether or not they’re wearing their dresses again,” said student Linda Sammet.

She said some girls appear to be coming in just to have the experience of looking even if they don’t have a prom scheduled at their school.

“Yes, they wanna play dress up and we like that. We love to see our girls come in and put the dresses on. And we’ve been making masks to match!” said Sammet.

But students at Gibson Southern won’t just be playing dress-up.

“I think everyone is really excited because they didn’t get to have Prom last year, and they didn’t get to have our Christmas dance either. So everyone is just excited to have something to look forward to. Some sense of normalcy, I guess something that everyone would want to experience in their high school years,” said Olivia Pennington

“I mean it’s definitely going to be not normal. But anything is really what everyone is looking forward to. I think everyone’s just excited for anything. A night just to dress up and have fun,” said Logan McClain.

Gibson Southern High School is planning to hold Prom and after prom in the gymnasium. Students said they will be grouped into pods and will still take all of the same safety precautions and follow COIVD guidelines enforced by the school.

(This story was originally published on March 2, 2021)