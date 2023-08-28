HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The city of Sturgis, Kentucky will hold a city council meeting today amid ongoing financial troubles with the city.

According to a Facebook post, the meeting is set for 6:00 p.m. at the senior citizens building.

Eyewitness News had previously reported that Sturgis residents are worried about the city’s major deficit along with 21 unpaid invoices that have dried up the general fund. Concerns were further amplified last week during a council meeting when an ultimatum was issued to either file for bankruptcy or dissolve into Union County.

Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear has said that he is aware of the situation, and Kentucky State Senator Robby Mills says he is working with city and county leaders to find a solution.