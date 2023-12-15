HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony tomorrow at Downtown Evansville’s newest attraction.

Located near Mickey’s Kingdom The recently completed Sunset Skatepark is now ready for its first riders. The park is one of the largest in the state of Indiana at 23,000 square feet.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m. and will feature music, and food from Paradise Pizza. The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation also invites everyone to bring their boards, roller blades and bikes to test out the new park.