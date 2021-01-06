Suspect arrested, charged after Tuesday Mt. Vernon shooting

MT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Mt. Vernon Police have arrested a man in connection to a Tuesday shooting that left one man injured.

Public information officer Caleb McDaniel says Michael Russell, 45, of Mt. Vernon is charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

McDaniel says the victim is still hospitalized and stable. Investigators have not been able to interview the victim due to his hospitalization.

(This story was originally published on January 6, 2021)