HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- An 18 year old man was arrested after allegedly shooting two people overnight in Evansville.

According to an affidavit, 18 year old Xavier Carlos Washington, was arrested for his involvement in a shooting that sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers say that officers were sent to the 1300 block of west Virginia Street after they received a call of shots fired in the area. After receiving a description of the vehicle that the suspects had fled in, officers conducted a traffic stop on Fulton Avenue at a gas station, in which Washington was detained.

Upon questioning, Washington was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail and is facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.