Suspected drug runner arrested during possible attempted delivery

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) On Tuesday, a joint effort between the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, the Providence Police Department and Henderson County Sheriff Deputies led to the arrest of Tyrell Jevvan Culley, 23, of Evansville. Culley was found with multiple drugs and was believed to be making a delivery in Henderson.

Detectives found Culley in a parking lot. While arresting him, they found roughly a half pound of marijuana in a sealed package, two packages of pills–some believed to be fentanyl–and over $2000.

Culley is being charged for:

Trafficking a controlled substance (1st degree)

Importing fentanyl or related substances

Trafficking in marijuana

He is currently being held in the Henderson County Detention Center without bond.