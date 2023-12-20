HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Two Tri-State residents facing sexual abuse allegations have been extradited to Henderson County.

24-year-old Angel McCarty of Evansville and 24-year-old Christina Barnett of Henderson were booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on Tuesday evening. Authorities say the two allegedly had sexual contact with juveniles in Henderson County.

On December 7, the pair were arrested in Warrior, Alabama. They are facing multiple charges including rape, sexual abuse, indecent exposure and promoting a minor in a sexual performance.